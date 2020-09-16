Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Shares Up 6.4%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.83. 180,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 42,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of 165.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

