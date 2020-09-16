Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) Declares GBX 0.85 Dividend

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MGP stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 129.50 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 39,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.78. Medica Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

