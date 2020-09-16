Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $278,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

