Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $775,456.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.47. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.