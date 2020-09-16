Meta (MTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Meta has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00026502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00255228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00098392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.01489900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00192423 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.