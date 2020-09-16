Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MCHP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
