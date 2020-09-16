Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

