Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143,592 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Facebook worth $660,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $8.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,183,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876,314. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day moving average is $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $750.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

