Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $388,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. 4,321,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.