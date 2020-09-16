Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $119.68 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $119,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $478,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,076,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,720,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,415,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

MDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.49. 3,685,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.