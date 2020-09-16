Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $299.39 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 63,234 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $299,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $19.06 on Wednesday, reaching $500.58. 13,909,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,357. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.