Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $400.98 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,001 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of American Tower worth $400,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.29. 2,326,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,703 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

