Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $129,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 329.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $205.62. 1,720,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,553. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

