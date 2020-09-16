Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $240,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,054. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

