Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 140,409 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $172,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,307. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

