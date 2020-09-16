Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 313,511 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $186,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.42. 2,994,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,376. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $205.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average is $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

