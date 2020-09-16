Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,312 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.80.

NFLX stock traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.