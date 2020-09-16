Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $162,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 13,018,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a PEG ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

