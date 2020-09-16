Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 1,432,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,938. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

