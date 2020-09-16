More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $45,514.01

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $45,514.01 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00251006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00187922 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

