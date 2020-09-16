Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 90,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 896,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

