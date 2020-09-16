Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 7,634,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,447,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

