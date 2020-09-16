Namecoin (NMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $1,489.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

