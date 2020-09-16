Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Nestree has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,070.09 or 1.00418048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00171361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,189,181 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

