Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $254,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

ICE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. 169,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.