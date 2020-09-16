Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 679,673 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $242,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Nike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Nike by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. 303,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

