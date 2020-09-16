Neutrino USD Market Cap Achieves $26.63 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $2.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00255421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00098175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01490838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00192563 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 26,720,282 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

