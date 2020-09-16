Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 357,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,428. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

