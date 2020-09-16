Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 84 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $1,787,000. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

