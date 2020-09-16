Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.10. 1,052,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.11 and its 200-day moving average is $354.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.