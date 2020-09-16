Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 13,900 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,682 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

