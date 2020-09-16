Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,294,000. VMware makes up 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of VMware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.15. 923,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,394. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

