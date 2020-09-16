Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,124,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.58% of FleetCor Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. 986,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

