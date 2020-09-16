Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.91% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $298,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after buying an additional 4,198,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

