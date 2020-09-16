Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431,949 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $220,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

HON stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,894. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.