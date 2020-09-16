Ninety One UK Ltd Has $102.59 Million Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Anheuser Busch Inbev worth $102,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 884.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 1,669,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.