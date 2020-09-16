Ninety One UK Ltd Has $116.87 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $116,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 290,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $19,426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,248,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,539,000 after buying an additional 80,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,173,000 after acquiring an additional 456,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

