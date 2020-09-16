Ninety One UK Ltd Has $264.70 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,937 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $264,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. 8,183,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.