Ninety One UK Ltd Has $299.03 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $299,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

