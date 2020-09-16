Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $420.61 Million in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,989,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,613,000. JD.Com comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of JD.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 8,085,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

