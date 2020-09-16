Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.47% of Hess worth $75,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

HES stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

