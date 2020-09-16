Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106,528 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Nike worth $200,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Nike by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after buying an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nike by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,601. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

