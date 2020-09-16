Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $215.96 Million Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,920,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,962,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.40% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 24.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,100. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

