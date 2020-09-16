Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,910 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock remained flat at $$138.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.