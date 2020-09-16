Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Anthem worth $88,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 813,642 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem stock traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $260.15. 1,448,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

