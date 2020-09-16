Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 207,335 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,335 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $134,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQV traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

