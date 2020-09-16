Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,298,202 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,152,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298,202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $365,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of C stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,567,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

