Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 685,923 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,923 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 9.31% of Delphi Technologies worth $114,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLPH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 953,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,538. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

