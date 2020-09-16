Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $119.58 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 894,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,580,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,166. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

