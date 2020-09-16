NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $213,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NiSource by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 4,725,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

