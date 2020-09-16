Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 538,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 767,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.