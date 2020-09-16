Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 538,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 767,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.